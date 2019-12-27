After being accepted to Yale as a freshman this year, 52-year-old US Navy veteran James Hatch expected to be swamped by “liberal snowflakes.” In a new article, however, Hatch revealed he hasn’t seen “one kid who fits that description.”

In an article for Medium’s Gen publication, Hatch wrote, “Before I was accepted, I didn’t really know what to expect. I had seen the infamous YouTube video of students screaming at a faculty member… I had also heard the students at Yale referred to as ‘snowflakes’ in various social media dumpsters and occasionally I’d seen references to Ivy League students as snowflakes in a few news sources.”

Hatch quickly discovered though that this was not the case and that each of his classmates were “compelling human[s] who, in spite of their youth, are quite serious about getting things done.”

Hatch had decided to return to education after spending nearly 26 years in the Navy, where he was wounded in combat.

As the oldest student in his class, Hatch detailed how the experience was initially “terrifying” before he quickly got to know his classmates, including one student who expressed excitement working with Hatch because her grandfather, a Yale student-turned-Navy pilot during World War 2, had never been able to finish his education.

The student allegedly remarked, “I feel like I am helping him finish here at Yale and I’m doing it with a veteran, you,” and gave Hatch a photo of her grandfather.

“I was surprised and quite emotional. Exceptionally emotional,” Hatch proclaimed.

In response to friends who have asked Hatch “how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?” he wrote, “Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description. None of the kids I’ve met seem to think that they are ‘special’ any more than any other 18–22-year-old. These kids work their assess off.”

“If this place is peopled by ‘snowflakes’ I’m proudly one of them. I’m a snowflake with a purple heart,” the Navy vet concluded.

The powerful article was praised by social media users online.

I just adore this article about a 52-year-old Navy vet who enrolled at Yale and reports on classes where difficult subjects could be discussed openly and honestly, without the risk of disrespect or harsh judgement. We need more voices like this one please! https://t.co/N8IUMYFm9C — Scott Barry Kaufman (@sbkaufman) December 26, 2019

A chance to be uplifted. “What she meant by “safe space” was that she was happy to be in an environment where difficult subjects can be discussed openly, without the risk of disrespect or harsh judgement,” observes the veteran with a Purple Heart. https://t.co/Kmks9NiDAw — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) December 26, 2019

“To me there is no dishonor in being wrong and learning. There is dishonor in willful ignorance and there is dishonor in disrespect.” — James Hatch https://t.co/DBMFX3jMzk — Nicholas Sarwark (@nsarwark) December 26, 2019

A 52 year old Navy vet goes to Yale and expects to see PC run amok. He does not. I get why people find this uplifting, but I also don’t know how you can read it without feeling deeply angry about a press that’s spent the decade lying about this stuff. https://t.co/YSnBiVPYgS pic.twitter.com/0JojwRbkNR — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) December 26, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]