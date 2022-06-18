NEW: Dan Crenshaw Slaps ‘Angry Little Boys’ Who Accosted Him and His Staff at TX GOP Convention

After multiple individuals started an altercation with Rep. Dan Crenshaw and his staff in a hotel at the Republican Party of Texas convention on Saturday, the congressman called out ringleader Alex Stein in a tweet describing him as an “angry little boy.”

In two videos from the event, Stein and other individuals can be seen shouting things like “Eyepatch McCain” — an insult coined by Fox News host Tucker Carlson — and calling him a traitor. One individual says Crenshaw needs to be hung.

A witness told Mediaite that there not only was there shouting and jostling, but shoving and hitting people with cameras, and a female staffer was ” pushed aggressively into a pillar,” part of which can be seen in the video.

Crenshaw responded on Twitter, calling out Stein by tagging him in the tweet.

“This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends,” Crenshaw tweeted.

This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends…

🤷 https://t.co/5KaIzx9umg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 18, 2022

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com