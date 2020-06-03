comScore

New York City Health Committee Chair Says ‘Blame Racism’ if Coronavirus Surges After Protests

By Charlie NashJun 3rd, 2020, 3:39 pm

New York City Council Health Committee Chairman Mark D. Levine told New Yorkers to “blame racism” and not protesters if coronavirus cases surge following mass protests in the city this week.

In a Wednesday Twitter post, Levine wrote, “Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters. Blame racism.”

Levine also blamed police officers for “increasing covid risk” by “using tear gas,” “herding demonstrators into tight spaces,” and “putting people in crowded jails.”

Levine previously shrugged off concerns over the “coronavirus scare” in February, and praised the “huge crowds gathering in NYC’s Chinatown,” telling New Yorkers, “If you are staying away, you are missing out!”

