NY Democrat Running Against Stefanik Trashes ‘Authoritarian’ Pelosi: She’s ‘Part of the Problem’ in Washington

New York Democrat Matt Castelli, who is running against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), labeled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) an “authoritarian” and stressed he is as willing to call out the “far right” as easily as the “far left.”

Castelli dubbed his congressional opponent a “traitor” in a Tuesday interview with The Jeff Graham Show, but also threw in digs at Pelosi.

“I’m willing to call out members of my own party when I think that they’re wrong,” he said when explaining his “traitor” comment. “Listen, I think Pelosi is an authoritarian, and I’m not going to support her for another term as speaker.”

The Democrat added that Pelosi “rules by division” and “breaks her promises.”

A spokesperson for Stefanik actually accused Castelli of “mimicking” Stefanik with his Pelosi criticisms, as Stefanik referred to Pelosi as an “authoritarian” in July.

“He is mimicking Elise’s talking point that Nancy Pelosi is an authoritarian,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, adding that Castelli’s campaign is “going nowhere.”

Castelli, a former CIA officer, countered though by saying that he has been criticizing Pelosi’ leadership for some time now and has been clear that he will not vote for her as Speaker of the House if he is elected.

The Democrat has stressed in interviews and public appearances that he is a moderate Democrat with views that can appeal to voters on both sides of the political aisle. He is a Second Amendment supporter, for instance, and a critic of the Defund the Police movement.

In an interview with Spectrum News this week, he also blasted Pelosi, deeming her to be “part of the problem” in Washington D.C.

“The old guard in Washington is part of this problem… those who would push for party loyalty above all other things,” he said.

