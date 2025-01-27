New York Mag Accused of Cropping Black People Out of Trump Party It Said Was Nearly All White

New York magazine was accused of cropping out Black people from an image of a pro-Trump party it described as nearly entirely White on Monday.

In the article, which made New York Magazine’s cover under the headline, “The Cruel Kids’ Table,” writer Brock Colyar claimed that “almost everyone” at the Trump inauguration celebration event was “white.” In another quote in the story, from a different party, an older woman said: “Have you noticed the entire room is white?”

Conservatives on social media were quick to point out, however, that on its cover, the magazine had cropped three Black attendees from its cover photo. They also accused the magazine of minimizing the attendance of other Black Republicans. It should be noted that the lead image of the story itself showed the full photo.

New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white” https://t.co/gCatY1lZzG pic.twitter.com/VhoaiJhqg1 — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) January 27, 2025

In an X post, GOP Youth Advisory Council co-chair CJ Pearson complained that he had been left out of the story, despite hosting the event, and that the magazine had also neglected to mention the attendance of several other Black Republicans.

“This is insane. I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult,” Pearson protested.

🚨🚨This is insane. I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there. You don’t hate the… https://t.co/MRv2C2GZSE — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 27, 2025

.@NYMag accused me of hosting a white-only inauguration rager. I guess none of these black people got the memo? @XAVIAERD @VernonForGA @WakaFlocka pic.twitter.com/kSRwKbHuAv — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 28, 2025

Other Black conservatives who attended the event included former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, Turning Point USA influencer Rob Smith, and PragerU’s Xaviaer DuRousseau.

While DuRousseau was mentioned in the article, Colyar did not state that he was Black, while Pearson, Jones, and Smith were not mentioned at all.

“I was at this party as were MANY other Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc,” reacted Smith. “NYMag used a whites only photo to push the media narrative that diverse Republicans don’t exist and weren’t welcome. You don’t hate the media enough.”