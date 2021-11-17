Newsmax Guest Says He Has ‘A Solution to The Problem’ While Showing Off Pistols

Conservative commentator and former radio host Michael Savage brandished two dueling pistols while on Newsmax Tuesday night, saying that he has a “solution to the problem” with the left in the United States.

In a segment about Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial and the potential for violence after the verdict is announced, host Grant Stinchfield said, “I believe they [left-leaning pundits] are making an excuse for the rioters before the riots happen.”

Savage responded saying, “They are the problem. It’s those people who are the problem. This is a jury, it’s not supposed to be mob rule outside a courthouse.”

“I am sorry, there to have to be consequences for these loudmouths in the media who tried to burn a courthouse down,” he added.

Savage continued:

“And there is no solution to this but toughness from judges. This judge is old school, he is a Democrat, by the way, a real old school centrist Democrat of the type that can save America from the vermin that have been put into these D.A. positions by George Soros’ money. And take a look at the flags you are showing right now. These are communist anarchist flags of the worst scum you have in American society right now.

Stinchfield tried to end it there, saying, “Dr. Savage, always great having you on the program.”

“I’m not finished yet, I have a prop for you,” Savage responded.

Stinchfield replied chuckling, “Oh, let me see the prop.”

“I have a solution to the problem,” Savage continued while pulling out the two guns:

“These are dueling pistols from 1865 from my antique gun collection. And it may come down to the fact — do I have to finish the sentence? I don’t think so. But you get the picture. Because sometimes, it doesn’t matter what the truth is at all, Grant. All the matters is — right? These are antiques, they don’t work.”

Stinchfield replied awkwardly, “I know they don’t even work, and I know you’re not condoning violence whatsoever.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

