The Trump family is cashing in on the UFC “Freedom 250” event at the White House this month by selling $12,000 “landmark” gold coins commemorating the MMA fights. And at the same time, the Trump organization has been getting paid by the organization behind the World Cup.

HuffPost spotted the new medallions being hawked on RealTrumpCoins.com on Monday, with the UFC-inspired coins ranging from $249.99 to $11,999.99. The 1 oz gold coin is the priciest, featuring Trump’s mug on one side and “250th Anniversary 1776-2026” on the other. It also shows Trump’s face on the back of the plaque it comes in, alongside UFC boss Dana White.

The silver 1 oz coin looks the same — except in silver, obviously — and is the cheapest option. There are other coins in the middle, including a gold coin that weighs 1/10th of an ounce for $1,499.99.

Here’s how the website describes the gold coin:

Trump Coins proudly presents the official special edition 1 oz. 999 Fine Gold “We the People” medallion — released in collaboration with the UFC to commemorate the historic Freedom 250 event, the first-ever championship fight hosted at the White House. Certified PF70 Ultra Cameo by NGC, this extraordinary collectible united American history, presidential legacy, and combat sports history in one landmark release.

The RealTrumpCoins website is run by JBCZ LLC., and the Trump Organization — run by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — manages licensing the president’s likeness.

It’s unclear how many of the coins are being made. The Trump coin website said the coins are made in the USA and go on sale on Tuesday.

As for the World Cup, The New York Times reported on Tuesday:

For the past year, FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, has leased an office on the 17th floor of New York’s Trump Tower that has sat all but empty. The rent goes to President Trump’s family business, but soccer officials say the space sits largely idle. Paying rent to the Trumps was the choice of Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, who has made being close to Mr. Trump a top priority. He has lavished the president with praise, trophies and a medal. He has made pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago, the Trump National Doral golf club and even the “Melania” documentary premiere.

The Times report did not mention how much dough FIFA has paid for the office.

Freedom 250 will take place on the White House lawn on June 14 — the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday. And the World Cup will kick off, or however soccer games starts, on June 11.

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