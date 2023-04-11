Nikki Haley Campaign Blasts Trump as ‘More Drama,’ DeSantis as ‘Not Ready for Prime Time’ in Leaked Memo

Nikki Haley’s campaign had scathing words for her fellow 2024 GOP hopefuls Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in a leaked memo to donors.

The former ambassador took shots at her competition through a memo sent by her campaign to donors and obtained and published by Axios. The letter touted Haley raising $11 million in the first quarter of the year, and she took a shot at Trump’s fundraising, though the former president has not actually released his official numbers.

“Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you count being indicted as ‘good,'” Haley’s campaign wrote.

Her campaign also claimed Trump only promised “more drama” in the future as his legal woes continue to mount.

“It’s increasingly clear that Trump’s candidacy is more consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future, rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people,” the memo reads.

The other candidate to get mentioned is DeSantis. The campaign letter accused DeSantis of making numerous “missteps” since unofficially launching his 2024 campaign with a book tour. DeSantis has made no actual announcement on a 2024 run.

“Ron DeSantis essentially launched his presidential campaign with a national book tour during this period and made one misstep after another, confirming what many observers have long suspected: he’s not ready for prime time,” the memo reads.

The campaign took a slight shot at other 2024 hopefuls too without even mentioning their names and suggesting those names aren’t really worth hearing anyway.

“And then there are the others,” the memo reads. “Wait, what others?”

