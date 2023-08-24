Nikki Haley Carries Fiery Debate Performance Into Morning Fox Hit, Calls Trump the ‘Most Disliked Politician In All of America’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley carried her fiery debate performance into an appearance on America’s Newsroom on Thursday morning.

After unloading on several of her opponents for their approval of massive spending bills and Vivek Ramaswamy for his lack of foreign policy chops, Haley blasted both Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump during a conversation with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

Following up on her assertion last night that Ramaswamy has “no foreign policy experience and it shows,” Haley argued that the political novice doesn’t understand Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recalling the exchange, Haley professed not to have expected it.

“I don’t expect someone who’s running for president to have that much of a lack of foreign policy,” she told Hemmer and Perino. “We have to make sure we keep Americans safe and this is about making sure that our enemies know that. And what we saw last night was someone who thinks they know foreign policy — you clearly don’t know Putin!”

Later, after watching a clip of Biden campaign staff refusing to commit to general election debates, Haley assailed the electability of her old boss, Trump.

“Biden’s camp came out and said they were worried about me winning the primary,” began Haley. “He has to debate just like Trump needs to debate. If you want the American people’s support, you gotta show up. You can’t be absent.”

“And on the Donald Trump point, you said Republicans cannot win with him again. Essentially saying you cannot get to a majority. Did you make the demarcation point, at least for yourself anyway or are you trying to make it for the rest of the Republican Party with the former president?” asked Hemmer.

Haley replied:

I was proud to serve in his administration. I agree with most of his policies. But we have to be honest again, he’s gonna spend more time in a courtroom than he’s gonna spend on the campaign trail. We cannot allow a President Kamala Harris. We have to win that general election and in order to do that, you can’t do that with someone who literally- three quarters of the American people don’t wanna see Biden and Trump run again, and the majority of Americans, he is the most disliked politician in all of America, that’s reality. And that person can’t win a general election and we can’t afford to have Kamala Harris become our president.

Watch above via Fox News.

