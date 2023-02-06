Brutal NY Times Profile of Kamala Harris Questions Her ‘Political Liability’ for Biden 2024: ‘She Has Not Distinguished Herself’

A New York Times profile of Vice President Kamala Harris painted her political future as murky at best as she reportedly struggles to gain the confidence of fellow Democrats.

A number of Democrats speaking to the outlet anonymously cast doubt on Harris being a potential 2024 presidential nominee and said she’d failed to define her role in the administration.

“Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her,” the report from Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Katie Rogers, and Peter Baker reads.

A “panic” has set in, according to the report, among some Democrats as they begin to question whether President Joe Biden will run in 2024, especially in light of his age (80). Harris being the next obvious choice has some unsettled.

From the Times:

Through much of the fall, a quiet panic set in among key Democrats about what would happen if President Biden opted not to run for a second term. Most Democrats interviewed, who insisted on anonymity to avoid alienating the White House, said flatly that they did not think Ms. Harris could win the presidency in 2024. Some said the party’s biggest challenge would be finding a way to sideline her without inflaming key Democratic constituencies that would take offense.

The White House offered comments supportive of Harris, but the Times noted she’s been polling below Biden. Harris was propped up by the administration as taking charge of issues like the U.S.-Mexico border, but critics have accused her of being largely absent.

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” Democratic Party fundraiser John Morgan said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com