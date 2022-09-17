WATCH: Buses of Migrants Arrive At Kamala Harris’s Residence From Texas At Daybreak on Saturday

Approximately 50 migrants were bused from Texas and dropped near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. on Saturday morning.

The group of migrants including children and newborns and were from Nicaragua and Venezuela, NBC News’ Gary Crumbach tweeted. They were dropped outside of the Naval Observatory. This is the second group of migrants to bused from Texas to outside Harris’ residence this week.

Minutes ago, a bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived outside the Naval Observatory in Washington DC. We’re told they’re from Venezuela and Nicaragua. Men, women, children – even newborns. This is the second bus to arrive outside of the VP’s residence this week. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/P7dHGQ3CMJ — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 17, 2022

Three more buses filled with migrants were also sent to New York City, Fox News reported. Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) have been making waves by busing migrants to more blue states, earning heavy pushback. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared the political strategy to “human trafficking,” while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) claimed the governors are committing “crimes against humanity.”

Harris called the busing of migrants to blue states “the height of irresponsibility” and accused the governors behind it of “dereliction of duty.”

“I think it is the height of irresponsibility… frankly, a dereliction of duty, when you are an elected leader, to play those kinds of games with human life,” she told Vice.

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, also previously called the migrants being bused to D.C. “shameful” and a “political stunt.”

Abbott is open about his intentions in choosing Harris’ residence as one of the chosen destinations for migrants.

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” the governor tweeted on Thursday after the first two buses of migrants had been transported.

This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC. VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border. https://t.co/H5n0ChTbIX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022

