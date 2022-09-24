Pelosi Extends Proxy Voting Due to ‘A Novel Coronavirus’ After Biden Declared Pandemic Over

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) extended proxy voting in the House for lawmakers, citing “a novel coronavirus,” the announcement coming on the heels of President Joe Biden declaring the pandemic is over.

The extension now runs through November 10.

“In light of the attached notification by the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, that a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus, I am hereby extending the ‘covered period’ designated on January 4, 2021 pursuant to section 3(s) of House Resolution 8, until November 10, 2022,” Pelosi announced this week.

Pelosi’s new extension ends only days after the midterm elections. This could potentially allow lawmakers more time to campaign as they will not be required to vote in person.

During a recent 60 Minutes interview, Biden made waves by announcing that the pandemic “is over.” He did, however, say that the country still has a “problem with Covid.”

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it,” he said.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have blasted Pelosi’s proxy voting extension and contrasted the announcement with Biden’s recent words.

“The big guy said ‘C’mon man, pandemic is over.’ Fully vaxxed can now get 5th shot. Nevertheless, Pelosi extends proxy voting due to “novel coronavirus” until the week of the election,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted.

The big guy said “C’mon man, pandemic is over.” Fully vaxxed can now get 5th shot. Nevertheless, Pelosi extends proxy voting due to “novel coronavirus” until the week of the election. pic.twitter.com/flMnBD7krt — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 23, 2022

“The day when Republicans take back the House and eliminate this unconstitutional and unethical practice can’t come soon enough,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) added through a statement on the extension.

Rep. Gallagher’s statement on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to extend proxy voting through November 10. pic.twitter.com/cT0fvaXYFG — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) September 23, 2022

