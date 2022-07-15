House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wondered aloud whether Republicans would target traveling to other states to buy a book or see a concert in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s decision gives states the right to decide the legality of abortion themselves, and pro-choice lawmakers have in turn pushed bills that would protect Americans from any potential legal ramifications should they travel across state lines for abortions.

“We offer hope to the American people who treasure our freedoms and who are overwhelmingly with us in our mission to defend them. What do Republicans have in store next? You can’t travel to buy a book? You can’t travel to see a concert or a play if it doesn’t meet their, shall we say — I won’t even use the word ‘standards,'” Pelosi said Friday on the House floor.

Two bills ultimately passed in the House Friday that ensure access to abortions across state lines, the New York Times reported. The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, however, was blocked in the Senate earlier this week. Pelosi called for more pro-choice Democrats to be elected into the Senate in the midterm elections to stop the current standstill and pass legislation expanding abortion access.

“We must ensure the American people remember in November because with two more Democratic senators, we will be able to eliminate the filibuster when it comes to woman’s right to choose and to make reproductive freedom the law of the land,” Pelosi said at a press conference with other Democratic lawmakers after speaking on the House floor.

Pundits and political observers across the spectrum have been noting for months that Democrats are likely to lose the House in November.

Join @DemWomenCaucus and me at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the passage of legislation to protect women’s reproductive freedom and to stop Republicans from criminalizing women exercising their constitutional right to travel to obtain an abortion. https://t.co/yHypmYBTR5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 15, 2022

Watch above via C-SPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com