Pelosi Says She Would Have Fought If Capitol Rioters Found Her: ‘I’m Pretty Tough. I’m a Street Fighter’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would have put up a fight if she had not been evacuated from the House chamber before members of the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Building on January 6.

In an interview with USA Today, Pelosi reflected on the insurrection, in which a horde of Donald Trump’s supporters ransacked the Capitol, seeking to kill her and other politicians. When asked what would have happened if rioters had reached her, the California Democrat said: “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

She continued by pointing to her heels and said, “I would have had these,” implying their use as weapons.

Pelosi also spoke seriously on the insurrection: “I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself, I was afraid for everybody else, and I’ll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members.”

Pelosi said she is looking to strengthen Capitol security and said she is open to a select committee to investigate the insurrection, although she prefers a commission.

