Here Are the Thirty-Nine Republicans Who Voted in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage Protections

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to codify protections for same-sex marriages.

The final tally on the Respect for Marriage Act was 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining all Democrats who voted in favor of it. There were 169 Republicans who voted against it (213 Republicans overall cast a vote).

Here’s a list of those 39 Republicans:

Kelly Armstrong (ND)

Don Bacon (NE)

Ken Calvert (CA)

Kat Cammack (FL)

Mike Carey (OH)

Liz Cheney (WY)

John Curtis (UT)

Rodney Davis (IL)

Tom Emmer (MN)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)

Mike Gallagher (WI)

Andrew Garbarino (NY)

Mike Garcia (CA)

Carlos Giménez (FL)

Tony Gonzales (TX)

Anthony Gonzalez (OH)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA)

Ashley Hinson (IA)

Darrell Issa (CA)

Chris Jacobs (NY)

Dave Joyce (OH)

John Katko (NY)

Nancy Mace (SC)

Nicole Malliotakis (NY)

Peter Meijer (MI)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA)

Blake Moore (UT)

Dan Newhouse (WA)

Jay Obernolte (CA)

Tom Rice (SC)

Mike Simpson (ID)

Elise Stefanik (NY)

Bryan Steil (WI)

Chris Stewart (UT)

Michael Turner (OH)

Fred Upton (MI)

David Valadao (CA)

Ann Wagner (MO)

Mike Waltz (FL)

Additionally, there were Republicans who switched their vote, per Axios Congressional reporter Andrew Solender:

GOP members are flipping in both directions on Respect for Marriage since the vote in July: No to yes:

Gallagher

Herrera Beutler Yes to no:

Mast

Meuser

Bentz

Diaz-Balart

Salazar

Perry

Van Drew Yes to present:

Owens Yes to not voting:

Kinzinger

Zeldin — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 8, 2022

The bill, which now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law, would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman.

The bill came about following the Supreme Court reversing earlier this year the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade in which Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion that the court could revisit issues such as same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage as the law of the land in 2015.

