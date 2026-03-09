New Video Appears to Show US Missile Hitting Iranian Girls School, Killing 175 People: NYT

A new video appears to confirm that a Tomahawk missile fired by U.S. forces struck an Iranian girls’ school in the midst of Operation Epic Fury, leaving 175 dead — most of whom were kids — The New York Times reported Sunday night.

The video, which was verified by the Times after Iran’s Mehr News Agency posted it, shows the cruise missile hurtling through the air before hitting a naval base, leveling the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school next to it in the town of Minab shortly after the U.S.-Israeli missile strikes began on Feb. 28, according to the Times.

The paper also noted that only the U.S. military has the Tomahawk cruise missiles used in the strike.

President Donald Trump said during an Air Force One press gaggle on Saturday that Iran was behind the school bombing.

“No, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran,” Trump said when asked by a Times reporter if the U.S. was behind the strike.

When the reporter posed the same question to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he replied, “we’re certainly investigating,” before backing Trump’s assessment.

