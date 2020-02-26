Pope Francis called on Catholics to give up “gossip,” “verbal violence,” and “offensive and harmful words” which are “amplified by the internet,” Wednesday, during his Ash Wednesday appeal.

Speaking to Catholics in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said Lent “is a time to give up useless words, gossip, rumors, tittle-tattle and speak to God on a first name basis.”

“We live in an atmosphere polluted by too much verbal violence, too many offensive and harmful words, which are amplified by the internet,” the Pope continued, claiming, “Today, people insult each other as if they were saying ‘Good Day.’”

Pope Francis also addressed the coronavirus outbreak, which has terrorized Italy over the past week and led to at least 10 deaths, quarantines, and major event cancellations.

“I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with coronavirus and to health-care workers who are caring for them,” he declared.

The Pope has previously addressed the health of public discourse, saying in 2018 that “defamation and slander can become commonplace and respect for the good name of others can be abandoned… even in Catholic media.”

“The result is a dangerous dichotomy, since things can be said there that would be unacceptable in public discourse, and people look to compensate for their own discontent by lashing out at others,” he explained. “It is striking that at times, in claiming to uphold the other commandments, they completely ignore the eighth, which forbids bearing false witness or lying, and ruthlessly vilify others.”

