Lin Wood — the attorney currently filing lawsuits on behalf of President Donald Trump over the results of the 2020 presidential election — called on Georgians to withhold their votes to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs if they don’t help overturn the election results in the state.

On Saturday, Wood tweeted, “Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?”

“If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff,” he warned. “Will you?

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

In another post ten minutes later, Wood declared, “Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you.”

Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Wood shot off several more tweets on Saturday attacking Loeffler and Perdue and threatening to withhold his vote.

I remain imperfect. GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler account is @KLoeffler. Let her hear from you, GA Patriots. We did not elect her. @BrianKempGA appointed her. Let her know if she expects to get your vote, she MUST support special session of GA legislature & @realDonaldTrump. Why hide? https://t.co/oKPv84C4Xr — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

I have learned in recent days that most members of @GaRepublicans are doing NOTHING to fight for their constituents votes for @realDonaldTrump. They have prematurely surrendered our state & nation to third party bad actors who are involved in a coup & tried to steal our election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Democrats encouraged Wood’s call for Republicans to withhold votes in the race that will ultimately decide whether the Senate is controlled by the Republican Party or the Democratic Party.

This is some good thinking. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 21, 2020

