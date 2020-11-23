comScore

Pro-Trump Attorney Calls on Republicans to Withhold Votes in Georgia Runoffs That Will Decide Senate

By Charlie NashNov 23rd, 2020, 9:14 am

Lin Wood — the attorney currently filing lawsuits on behalf of President Donald Trump over the results of the 2020 presidential election — called on Georgians to withhold their votes to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs if they don’t help overturn the election results in the state.

On Saturday, Wood tweeted, “Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?”

“If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff,” he warned. “Will you?

In another post ten minutes later, Wood declared, “Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you.”

Wood shot off several more tweets on Saturday attacking Loeffler and Perdue and threatening to withhold his vote.

Democrats encouraged Wood’s call for Republicans to withhold votes in the race that will ultimately decide whether the Senate is controlled by the Republican Party or the Democratic Party.

