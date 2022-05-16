Pro-Trump Pastor Darrell Scott Calls Out Right For Ignoring Buffalo Shooting: ‘More Sympathy For Kyle Rittenhouse’

Dr. Darrell Scott, an early supporter and former spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, called out the leaders of the American right on Monday for their lack of public statements expressing “sympathy” for the murder of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo over the weekend.

“The lack of expressions of sympathy for 10 dead AMERICAN victims of a mass shooting by the“Leaders” of the Right is bad,” Scott wrote on Twitter.

“They expressed more sympathy for Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed 3 people, and Nicolas Sandmann, who got stared at, than for the 10 dead innocents in Buffalo,” he added, in a remarkable statement from a pro-Trump evangelical leader.

Scott founded the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio where he continues to serve as its pastor. Local Fox reporter Jim Lokay noted on Twitter that Scott “was one of the first evangelical leaders to sign onto the 2016 Trump campaign, and was a fixture at many White House events.”

Dr. Scott was one of the first evangelical leaders to sign onto the 2016 Trump campaign, and was a fixture at many White House events. https://t.co/WaQ4F6z3o2 — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) May 16, 2022

In April 2016, Scott co-founded the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and remains on its board.

Police are calling the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday night a hate crime as 11 of the 13 victims shot were Black and the shooter released a white nationalist manifesto online.

“It appeared that his plans were to drive out of here and continue driving down Jefferson Avenue looking to shoot more Black people as he could and possibly go to another store location,” Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com