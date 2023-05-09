Pro-Trump Pundit Tests Out New Attack: ‘No One Would’ve Stormed the Capitol for Ron DeSantis’

Far-right British commentator Raheem Kassam is testing out a new attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, arguing that as the Republican nominee, DeSantis would not lose an election and subsequently inspire his supporters to storm the Capitol Building in protest of his defeat.

“No one would’ve stormed the Capitol for Ron DeSantis,” asserted Kassam pejoratively on Tuesday morning.

No one would’ve stormed the Capitol for Ron DeSantis. 🤣 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) May 9, 2023

When one commenter replied “It’s true, he [DeSantis] doesn’t command a cult of personality or mislead people by sharing QAnon posts,” Kassam replied with a GIF calling him “weak” and “feeble.”

Kassam is a close ally of Steve Bannon, the media mogul and ex-White House strategist who was pardoned by former president Donald Trump for scamming his supporters into donating toward an effort to build a wall along the southern border. He previously worked at Breitbart News, where Bannon once served as executive editor, and Human Events, which he helped purchase in 2019 before flaming out a few months into his tenure there.

The controversial commentator went on to help Bannon co-host his podcast War Room. Both Kassam and Bannon are supporting Trump in his third bid for the Republican presidential nomination and White House.

Bannon has followed his legal guardian’s lead in blasting DeSantis ahead of his expected challenge to Trump. When DeSantis responded to news reports over Trump’s possible indictment for falsifying business records relating to his hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels by saying “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some time of alleged affair. I just – I can’t speak to that,” Bannon accused him of taking the “weasel approach.”

“Governor DeSantis, you’re better than this. That was a weasel approach. And don’t gimme the — don’t throw in the thing about the porn star. I don’t need to hear it from you. Okay? Don’t need to hear it,” said Bannon. He’s also described DeSantis as “controlled opposition.”

