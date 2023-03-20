Bannon and Lindell Tear Into Ron DeSantis Throwing Shade at Trump: ‘The Trojan Horse We Thought He Was!’

Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell fumed over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ dig at Trump’s possible indictment.

Reports indicate that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is preparing to indict the former president in connection with the hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.

On Monday, DeSantis addressed the possible indictment by saying, “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some time of alleged affair. I just – I can’t speak to that.”

On the Monday edition of Steve Bannon’s War Room, both Bannon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell expressed their disappointment in DeSantis making light of Trump’s situation. A clip of their interaction began circulating on Twitter via @AccountableGOP.

Donald Trump's loyalists are outraged at Ron DeSantis: Bannon: "Gov. DeSantis, you're better than this. That was a weasel approach. Don't throw anything about the pornstar. I don't need to hear it from you." Lindell: "DeSantis is the Trojan horse we thought he was." pic.twitter.com/K9RuXrxXRv — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 20, 2023

“Governor DeSantis, you’re better than this. That was a weasel approach. And don’t gimme the — don’t throw in the thing about the porn star. I don’t need to hear it from you. Okay? Don’t need to hear it,” Bannon said before welcoming Lindell on the program.

“DeSantis is the Trojan Horse we thought he was. I just wanna put that out there, how disgusting he is,” Lindell began. “Remember everybody, he met with Dominion Lawyers on figuring out a way to make it easier to sue people for defamation like My Pillow and Mike Lindell.”

“If they arrest our great president, Donald Trump — hands down, he wins the 2024 election,” Lindell predicted confidently.

“Evil is greedy and this will backfire on him just like everything else does,” the MyPillow CEO later said regarding DeSantis.

Watch above via Steve Bannon’s War Room.

