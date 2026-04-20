Scandal-plagued Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has reportedly resigned from Donald Trump’s cabinet.

NOTUS reported Monday afternoon that an official statement was expected shortly. And indeed, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung made one moments after the NOTUS report was published.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” Cheung wrote on X. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.

“Keith Sonderling will take on the role of Acting Secretary of Labor.”

The secretary’s time in the Trump administration has been plagued by reports of alleged misconduct and other alleged ethics violations. Her reported resignation comes shortly after The New York Times published an unflattering account of Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure at the department.

Chavez-DeRemer’s departure follows that of former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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