Rand Paul Calls Out Dem Senate Candidate for Celebrating Assault: ‘Should Disqualify’ Him From ‘ANY Office’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for Democrat Iowa Senate candidate Mike Franken to be disqualified from “any office” over a past tweet where the retired Navy admiral celebrated Paul being assaulted.

A neighbor of Paul attacked the senator in 2017. The neighbor eventually pled guilty to the assault.

On Tuesday, Paul responded to a year-old tweet from Franken mentioning the assault, which resulted in serious injuries for Paul, including broken ribs.

“Disgusting that Mike Franken would celebrate an assault (from behind) that resulted in 6 broken ribs, a damaged lung that had to be removed, and chronic pain. Advocacy for violence should disqualify Franken from holding ANY office,” Paul tweeted.

Franken’s tweet was published in January 2021. The Democrat wrote, “Wasn’t Rand’s neighbor more than a little in the right?” in response to a tweet highlighting comments made by Paul on Fox News.

Franken is offering no apology for seemingly siding with someone who assaulted a senator as he responded to Paul by calling him an “insurrectionist.” He is far from the first to face criticism for seemingly endorsing the assault on Paul.

“I spent 40 years defending this country from complete assholes. I’m not done just because I retired from the Navy,” the candidate tweeted. “And I’m not going to be lectured to by an insurrectionist.”

