Ilhan Omar Retweets Tom Arnold Celebrating Brutal Assault on Rand Paul

By Morgan PhillipsJul 29th, 2019, 2:05 pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Monday retweeted actor and comedian Tom Arnold celebrating the brutal lawn assault on Sen. Rand Paul which left the senator with six broken ribs and a bruised lung.

“Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with Rand Paul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings,” Arnold tweet — reposted by Omar — read. “No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”

Paul’s neighbor tackled him last year, infuriated by the senator’s habit of stacking lawn debris near the line between two properties.

This comes after last week Paul said he was willing to contribute to buying Omar a ticket to visit Somalia to “learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia” so she’d stop saying bad things about America.

Omar retweeting Arnold, of course, is being seen as a WTF moment by many, including Paul’s communications director Sergio Gor, who called the post “abhorrent”:

