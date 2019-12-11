Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed on Wednesday that the United States government needs to immediately “re-examine” its relationship with Saudi Arabia and suspend the training of Saudi military personnel on American soil following the Pensacola shooting last week.

Paul made the statement in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where he said, “At some point we’ve got to look at this relationship more broadly… and wonder how much from Saudi Arabia are we willing to take.”

“We should immediately suspend training Saudi military units until we have all the answers on this horrific attack,” declared Paul on Wednesday in a Twitter post. “@RepMattGaetz is absolutely right. We need to re-examine our relationship with the kingdom.”

Following the shooting at the Pensacola naval base last week, allegedly perpetrated by a Saudi Arabian military airman who was training in the United States, President Donald Trump responded by defending Saudi Arabia.

“King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida,” President Trump declared. “The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.”

