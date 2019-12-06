President Donald Trump responded to the shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, FL on Friday, which was reportedly perpetrated by a Saudi Arabian military pilot training in the United States, by defending Saudi Arabia and King Salman.

“King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida,” posted President Trump on Twitter. “The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.”

