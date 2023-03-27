Rand Paul Says Staffer ‘Was Brutally Attacked in Broad Daylight’ With a Knife

Sen. Rand Paul says that one of his staffers was stabbed multiple times over the weekend in the nation’s capital.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in a statement.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

The attack happened around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday at the 1300 Block of H St. NE, according to a police report.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries,” the report said.

Police arrested 42-year-old Glynn Neal, of D.C. and charged him with assault with intent to kill. There’s no word yet on a motive for the stabbing.

The senator himself was assaulted by a neighbor in 2017 over a yard waste dispute, leaving Paul with broken ribs. The attacker was identified as Rene Boucher, a 59-year-old resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was charged with assaulting a member of Congress and took a federal plea agreement.

Paul testified in a virtual hearing that he flew in the air when Boucher tackled him and was left with a “significant injury that I have lifelong symptoms from.”

“I don’t know what a night without pain is like or what a day without pain is like, so I do suffer from this. This was no routine altercation. This was no sort of face-to-face, man-to-man thing,” Paul testified at the time.

Boucher told the court he’d “had enough” of Paul’s yard maintenance habits “after he saw him stacking brush into a pile on his own lawn that was near Boucher’s property,” according to court records.

He was sentenced to six months of home confinement and received credit for the 30 days in jail he had already served.

In a separate civil case, Boucher was ordered to pay Paul more than $580,000 in damages.

