What Kevin McCarthy Told Fox News About Trump’s Attacks on DeSantis

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to former President Donald Trump’s attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and thus a rival to Trump, who announced his bid in November. The former president has increasingly criticized the governor as disloyal after Trump endorsed him for his current position in 2018.

Appearing on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, McCarthy was asked to react to a clip of Trump hammering DeSantis during a rally over the weekend.

“I did rallies for Ron that were massive rallies,” Trump told a crowd in Waco, Texas. “And they were very successful. So, we got him the nomination. We then got him the election… Remember one thing, Florida has been tremendously successful for many years, long before this guy became governor…. in fact, probably as or more successful than it is now.”

Jesse Watters pressed McCarthy for a response.

“Now, you’re the speaker of the House,” he said. “When you hear the former president – he’s leading in the Republican primary – just go after the Florida governor like that, we think he’s getting in soon. How does that make you feel?”

“Look, the thing I look at is there is enough problems that the Democrats have brought us,” McCarthy replied. “We have inflation. We have a border that’s wide open. We pay more for gasoline energy. We’ve got a world moving with war happening.”

Ultimately, the speaker did address Trump’s remarks.

“I don’t think Republicans should go after one another,” he continued. “We need to bring this nation back. Bring Republicans in, independents, and Democrats too because we cannot handle four more years of Joe Biden. We can’t afford it.”

“I don’t think Trump is going to listen to that,” Watters responded.

McCarthy laughed and said, “We can keep trying.”

