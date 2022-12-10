Reacher Actor Matthew Marsden Loses Job Over Anti-Covid Vax Stance, Says Conservatives Get ‘Cancelled’ by Hollywood for Speaking Out

Reacher actor Matthew Marsden revealed this week he recently lost a job over his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine, taking to Twitter to blast the treatment of conservative artists in Hollywood versus outspoken liberal stars.

Marsden has been open about his criticism of Covid vaccines and lockdown measures through Twitter, but in recent tweets, he revealed such outspokenness can be detrimental to one’s career, if you have the wrong opinion.

“One of the reasons I spoke out on Twitter is because I saw that people felt like they didn’t have a say. I am aware of the risks involved and I appreciate the dms supporting me. I lost a job last week because I am unvaccinated and I will not lie about it,” Marsden announced.

In Hollywood, or any other profession and said “ no” then these vaccine mandates would have gone away. It is the same on twitter. The trolls know they can push you around. It is never going to end. No one forces you to post politically. Your choice. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 8, 2022

Marsden did not reveal what the project was that he lost out on. The actor has previously appeared in films like Rambo, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and I Am That Man, which he also wrote and directed. Other artists have also found themselves losing out on work for refusing the vaccine. Rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube recently revealed he lost out on a $9 million paycheck for a role for his vaccine refusal.

On Saturday, Marsden took to Twitter again and echoed points numerous right-leaning artists have been making for years: that there is a clear political bias in Tinseltown.

“Conservatives in Hollywood speak up against tyranny, and we get cancelled. The phone stops ringing. That’s all they have to do. [Mark] Ruffalo, [Ron Perlman], and [Sean] Penn say all kinds of stuff and nothing happens to them. In fact, they will be sought out because of their ‘brave stances,'” Marsden tweeted.

The actor followed up by accusing conservative artists of not speaking out enough and defending one another.

The fact is that conservatives that speak out are not supported by their “ team”. You get cancelled, it’s on you. You get attacked on the left, and your team rushes to help you. Financially. Morally. With PR. This is why more don’t speak out. We abandon our own. It has to change. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 10, 2022

“You get attacked on the left, and your team rushes to help you. Financially. Morally. With PR. This is why more don’t speak out. We abandon our own. It has to change,” he wrote.

