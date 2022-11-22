Ice Cube Confirms Ditching Movie Over Covid Vaccine, Claims He Lost Out on $9 Mil: ‘F**k Y’all for Trying to Make Me Get That Jab’

Ice Cube not only skipped out on a movie role because he refused the Covid vaccine, he also cold-shouldered a $9 million check in the process.

Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the rapper confirmed reports that surfaced last year revealing he walked away from a movie called Oh Hell No starring Jack Black that required a Covid jab for cast members. The movie was set to begin production last winter in Hawaii from director Kitao Sakurai. It would have seen Black portraying a character who falls in love with the mom of Cube’s character.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab. I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now,” the Westside Connection rapper said.

Cube did clarify at one point that he didn’t exactly turn down the part. He just refused to get vaccinated and was unable to continue with the movie.

“Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it,” he said.

Cube’s previous movie credits include comedy hits like the Friday franchise and the 21 Jump Street movies. He also produced Straight Outta Compton, directed 1998’s The Players Club, and has expressed interest in a fourth Friday movie, though tensions with the studio combined with his anti-vaccine stance may prevent that sequel from happening.

The rapper and filmmaker hinted he may be working on something more independent for the future in light of his unknown standing among Hollywood studios.

“I’m working on it. I’m hustling. Got a lot of things up my sleeve,” Cube said.

