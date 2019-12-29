Rep. John Lewis said in a statement that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, but says he intends to keep fighting and will remain in Congress.

The Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon said in a statement released Sunday that “I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” Lewis continued. “So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.”

“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan,” he continued.

CNN’s Dana Bash called into CNN Newsroom Sunday night to provide reaction to the news.

“John Lewis is the heart and soul of the Democratic caucus and even beyond the Democratic caucus. When there’s a big fight coming up – whether it’s a policy fight or even a political fight – the Democratic caucus turns to him many, many times for the leadership they know he can give, for the heart and the soul they know he can provide.” Bash told anchor Jessica Dean, who was filling in for Ana Cabrera.

“He has really been a thread through so much of our nation’s history. We certainly wish him well,” Dean noted.

