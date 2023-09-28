Rep. Raskin Says House Republicans Told Him ‘Directly’ That Impeachment Case Against Biden Is ‘Weak’ 

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told CNN that some House Republicans have quietly told him with “consternation and alarm” that the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is a dud.

The House Oversight Committee held its first such inquiry hearing on Thursday, where the majority’s own witnesses declared the evidence insufficient to sustain Biden’s impeachment. House Republicans allege that Biden has been involved in his son’s foreign business dealings. In one telling, Biden took bribes when he was vice president. The committee has yet to present evidence to this effect.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Source hours after participating in the hearing, Raskin told host Kaitlan Collins there is unease in the Republican conference about proceeding with the inquiry, especially after a star Republican witness stated there is currently not enough evidence to justify an impeachment.

“Do you really see them turning back from an impeachment inquiry?” Collins asked.

“Well, I don’t see them moving forward right now because you’ve got something like 15 or 20 Republicans at least who are not going along with it,” the congressman replied, before citing Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who has been perhaps the Republican most outspoken against impeachment so far.

Raskin then alluded to the fact that former President Donald Trump has demanded House Republicans impeach Biden:

RASKIN: We understand why Donald Trump wants to trivialize the meaning of impeachment and confuse everybody about what it is. But there’s no reason anybody else should do it. It’s an extraordinary remedy that is the people’s last line of self-defense against a president who acts like a king and abuses the public trust. COLLINS: Do you think there will be more impeachment hearings after what we saw today? RASKIN: I kind of doubt it after what we saw today, or at least it will be a while. COLLINS: Do you think they’ll second-guess it? RASKIN: I know there was a lot of consternation and alarm on the Republican side to see how weak the case was. COLLINS: You heard that from Republicans? RASKIN: Oh, directly on the floor. In fact≠ COLLINS: Like what? RASKIN: Several Republicans were saying to me that the right wing is now saying that Kevin McCarthy actually set it up to be a failure because he didn’t want to proceed with impeachment. They couldn’t believe that such a disaster would just happen by accident. I think that attributes a lot more organization and foresight to Kevin.

Watch above via CNN.

