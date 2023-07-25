‘Reptilian Humanoids?’ Erin Burnett Cannot Believe Who’s Receiving RFK Jr.’s Campaign Cash

CNN’s Erin Burnett was seemingly blown away by a report showing where the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent some of its money.

A report by CNN KFile’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck published on Tuesday cited the campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings, which show “numerous payments to individuals and groups whose ideologies differ significantly from traditional Democratic Party politics.”

According to KFile, Kennedy’s campaign spent $13,550 on consulting services from a company whose managing member is anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree.

“Bigtree, a film producer who also founded the anti-vaccination group Informed Consent Action Network, regularly speaks against vaccination and public health measures,” the report stated. “He was condemned by Jewish groups for once comparing vaccination to the persecution of Jews by wearing a Holocaust-era Star of David badge to protest vaccinations. He also spoke against Covid-19 vaccinations at the rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Kennedy has long advocated against vaccines, including the Covid-19 shot, which he baselessly claimed has killed scores of people.

The Kennedy campaign also made payments to a Republican fundraising firm, as well as two unsuccessful Republican candidates – one in 2020 and one in 2022.

The report further said the campaign paid a podcaster who has discussed “reptilian humanoids”:

Other individuals paid by Kennedy’s campaign include a film editor who worked on anti-vax films; a woman who works as a coach to help parents “unschool their children” from traditional in-person schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic; a self-declared autism advocate who has falsely linked vaccines to autism; and an artist and content creator who has a podcast that frequently discusses aliens and founded a Clubhouse channel where users ruminate on “aliens, demons, and witchcraft,” vaccine conspiracies, reptilian humanoids, and artificial intelligence.

Appearing on Tuesday’s OutFront, Kaczynski relayed the findings to an incredulous Burnett.

“Reptilian humanoids?” she said.

“Reptilian humanoids,” he confirmed.

“And he’s paying these people?” she asked.

“It’s in the filings,” Kaczynski answered. “Absolutely.”

“This is incredible,” she concluded.

Kennedy is mounting a longshot bid to defeat President Joe Biden in the primary, but so far is more popular with right-wing media than Democratic voters.

Watch above via CNN.

