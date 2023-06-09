GOP Congressman Slammed For Alarming Tweet Appearing to Call For ‘Insurrection’ In Wake of Trump Indictment

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) raised many eyebrows on Thursday night with a cryptic tweet in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment. Higgin’s tweet confused many journalists and observers unfamiliar with the language he used, but Jeff Sharlet, a bestselling author and expert on right-wing militias, explained the meaning and called the tweet “deep scary.”

“President Trump said he has ‘been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.’ This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this,” Higgins wrote, adding:

Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all.

Aaron Blake of the Washington Post replied, “‘rPOTUS’ = ‘real POTUS,’ I assume.” While Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman added, “i still have no idea what this means.”

Will Sommer commented, “Any ideas on what “1/50k know your bridges” means, besides literally knowing your local bridges? Not something I’ve encountered before.”

Sharlet, who penned the New York Times bestselling book “The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War,” was quick to explain:

Deep scary: 1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations. This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing.

Sharlet answered some of the specific questions regarding Higgin’s message to his followers. “Prepare for war. ‘Know your bridges’ is militia speak for closing them down. County level insurrection,” Sharlet noted, interpreting “Buckle up” as code for “prepare for war.”

Below are some additional responses to Higgins:

