Republican Governor Hints at 2024 Run, Declares GOP Should Not Be a Party ‘Defined By Hunter Biden’s Laptop’

Donald Trump may have a 2024 challenger in New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R). The Republican spoke to Politico about his future ambitions and his vision for the GOP, which he said should not be a party “defined by Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Sununu said he has not ruled out running for the presidency or another term as governor.

“I haven’t ruled anything in or out. I haven’t ruled out a fifth term. I haven’t ruled out running for higher office,” he said.

The governor insisted him running would not “encourage” Republicans to “skip” New Hampshire in the primaries.

“Are people going to stay away from South Carolina because Nikki Haley and Tim Scott run? Are they going to stay away from Florida because Trump, [Marco] Rubio, [Rick] Scott, and [Ron] DeSantis all might run, you know?” he said. “No, no, no, no, no, no. You still got to go earn it state to state, regardless of who’s in the race.”

The Republican claimed he’s already being offered support for a 2024 presidential run.

Sununu also said Hunter Biden’s laptop should be investigated, but warned against the issue defining the GOP going forward. After Elon Musk recently unveiled revelations about the suppression of that infamous story, Trump was so incensed he suggested the Constitution should be terminated to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The governor also delved into President Joe Biden and suggested Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg should challenge the Democrat in 2024.

“What I would do is I’d come to New Hampshire, because he did very well here and he would do very well here again, there’s no doubt about it. Why would he miss that opportunity? Who cares about the delegates on his side?” Sununu said. “He should just come here, get the free press, be the guy, and drive forward.”

