Republican Jewish Coalition Head Rages at GOP ‘Infidels’ Voting Against McCarthy for Speaker

Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks raged at Republicans who have voted against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.

More than 10 Republicans have voted on Tuesday in two balloting rounds against McCarthy getting the gavel.

“When all the dust settles I hope the infidels pay a real prices for all the chaos and problems they’re causing. Actions should have consequences,” tweeted Brooks.

The failure had been predicted. A small contingent of Republicans, mostly from the hardline-conservative Freedom Caucus, have insisted they will not back McCarthy for Speaker. With 222 Republicans in the lower congressional chamber, McCarthy could not afford to lose more than four Republicans. All 212 Democrats voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who already was elected the House Minority Leader.

On the first ballot, 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy. On the second ballot, McCarthy again fell short of the necessary number of votes as those who voted against him voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) despite Jordan nominating McCarthy for this round of voting.

If McCarthy continues to fall short of the votes to become House Speaker, other possible candidates could include Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is set to be House Majority Leader; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House GOP Conference Chair; and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC).

