comScore

‘Beyond Deranged’: Commentators Across Political Spectrum Condemn Trump’s Claim Elderly Man Attacked By Police is ‘ANTIFA’

By Charlie NashJun 9th, 2020, 9:43 am

Buffalo Police Knock Elderly Man to the Ground

Commentators reacted to President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old man who was attacked and hospitalized by police last week “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” with shock and disgust on Tuesday.

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with felony assault for shoving longtime activist Martin Gugino to the ground outside City Hall, resulting in Gugino hitting his head and bleeding from his ear. Gugino remains hospitalized, in “serious but stable” condition, according to his lawyer.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” President Trump tweeted. “@OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Commentators and journalists from both the left and right soon reacted to the president’s tweet with disbelief.

“There was blood leaking from his head. It is visible on the video. He is still in the hospital,” noted NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla, while CNN’s Chris Cillizza questioned, “A 75 year old dude? Who started bleeding from his ear?”

President Trump’s old friend Piers Morgan also weighed in on the comment, tweeting, “Shame on you, Mr Trump.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: