RFK Jr. Says ‘I’m Proud That President Trump Likes Me’ After Being Confronted With His Praise

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday he is proud that former President Donald Trump likes him because his goal is to bring all Americans across the political spectrum together.

During a town hall on NewsNation, anchor and moderator Elizabeth Vargas noted that Kennedy has been “getting a lot of support from a lot of leading voices on the right like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, former President Donald Trump,” despite the fact that Kennedy was a Democrat.

“Many Democrats fear that you’re a spoiler in the race, that you will damage President Biden in the primary and grease the skids for former President Trump to return to the Oval Office,” she said. “This week, former President Trump said about you, ‘Kennedy is smart and he’s a common sense guy.’ What kind of man do you think Donald Trump is?”

Kennedy replied, “Here’s what I’m not gonna do in this race. I’m not gonna attack other people personally. I don’t think it’s good for our country.”

Arguing that since his goal in the race was to “bring people together” and “to try to bridge the divide between Americans,” like his father Robert F. Kennedy tried to do, Kennedy said, “So I’m proud that President Trump likes me, even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues, because I don’t wanna alienate people.”

He continued, “I want to bring people together. I’m proud that all these people like me and that I have independent supporters and Democratic supporters,” before questioning, “Every Democrat says, ‘I want to end the polarization,’ but how do you do that without talking to people who don’t agree with you?”

On Monday, Trump called Kennedy “a very smart guy,” “a good guy,” and “a commonsense guy.”

“He’s a very good man and his heart is in the right place and he’s doing really well!” Trump said. “I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good, that’s pretty good. Doing very well.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

