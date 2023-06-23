Tucker Carlson Says RFK Jr. More Hated by Media Than Trump: ‘Trump Got a Gentle Scalp Massage by Comparison’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed on Thursday that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was more hated by the media than former President Donald Trump and that Trump “got a gentle scalp massage by comparison” when he launched his presidential campaign in 2015.

In his sixth episode of Tucker on Twitter, Carlson declared, “There’s never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

He continued, “You thought that title belonged to Donald Trump. Of course, it must, but go check the coverage. Trump got a gentle scalp massage by comparison when he announced.”

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023

Carlson went on to say:

When Trump rolled out his presidential campaign in 2015, the New York Times waited until the 17th paragraph of the story to attack him. ‘But as well known as he is,’ the paper said at the time, ‘Trump is also widely disliked.’ And then they cited a poll to back it up. That was the attack on Trump. Eight years later, the Times attacked Bobby Kennedy in the very first sentence of the story. Quote, ‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,’ the paper declared, ‘announced a presidential campaign on Wednesday built on re-litigating Covid-19 shutdowns and shaking Americans’ faith in science.’ Shaking Americans’ faith in science. Imagine if you were an ordinary New York Times subscriber reading that over coffee in your pre-war, rent-controlled duplex on Columbus Avenue. You’d think Bobby Kennedy just declared war on the enlightenment. ‘My fellow Americans, I have come to shake your faith in science. Join me as I drag our nation back to the medieval period.’ You’d be appalled.

He argued, “Bobby Kennedy’s thoughts alone are evil enough to hurt people. That’s been the tone of the media coverage around Bobby Kennedy Jr. for the past eighteen years.”

Carlson’s suggestion that Kennedy has experienced a worse time in the media than Trump and that Trump “got a gentle scalp massage by comparison” is unlikely to receive support from Trump — who has repeatedly posted clips from Carlson’s Twitter videos on Truth Social in recent months.

Last year, Trump said during a rally, “A friend of mine recently said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country. When I thought about it, I actually felt that he may very well be right.”

