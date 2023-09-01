Rudy Giuliani Baselessly Claims Brian Kemp May Be ‘One of the Biggest Lawbreakers in Georgia History,’ Says Republicans Were Dumb to Reelect Him

Rudy Giuliani, the beloved New York City mayor turned accused criminal blasted Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and the Republicans who reelected him in an angry Thursday evening rant on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show.

After watching a clip in which Kemp said that he would “follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically,” Bolling asked Giuliani why Kemp was “pushing back so hard” on the calls from fans of former President Donald Trump for him to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her position.

“Because Kemp is part of it!” replied Giuliani, although he didn’t offer any evidence to support his speculation. “I have no idea why Republicans reelected him. It was one of the dumbest things they ever did. It’s a big violation of the law, he could be one of the biggest lawbreakers, he could be one of the biggest lawbreakers in Georgia history!”

“I don’t know anything about that necessarily, but I do know that Kemp is supposed to be a Republican, and Kemp could easily replace Fani Willis. I mean there are enough reasons to say ‘You know what, I don’t like the way she’s prosecuting this case, we’re gonna replace ’em,’ but he’s saying — this is why he’s saying we won’t engage in political theater, because he wants to leave Fani Willis in and he knows Fani Willis has it out for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and 17 others. Am I right?” inquired Bolling.

“Yeah, we also know she’s not gonna take a good look at him [Kemp], which would be very productive if she did,” shot back Giuliani.

“I remember Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, called for an investigation, similar, not necessarily with voting, but some corruption in the state of New York, and it turned out that trail of corruption led right, right to the governor’s mansion,” recalled Bolling to a gleeful Giuliani. “Maybe these governors need to take a step back and let prosecutors do their jobs, even if it means towards the governor themselves.”

“This guy is a real, real disaster, and it will eventually come out, and I’m just very disappointed in the Republicans in Georgia that bought his garbage,” concluded Giuliani.

Watch above via Newsmax.

