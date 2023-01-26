Schiff Insists Feinstein is ‘More Than Comfortable’ With Him Running For Her Senate Seat

Fox 11 Los Angeles anchor Elex Michaelson pressed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about his recent announcement to run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat despite the 89-year-old California Democrat having yet to announce her intentions regarding reelection in 2024.

Feinstein “has not made a public announcement yet. I’m wondering if she’s made a private announcement with you. Have you spoken to her before doing this?” Michaelson asked Schiff in an interview shared online Thursday.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to her a number of times, including within the last 24 to 48 hours to keep her abreast of what I’m doing every step of the way,” Schiff replied, adding:

I have a very close relationship with Senator Feinstein. Great respect for her. She has served as the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee in the Senate while I had the same role in the House. So we’ve worked together closely for years, and I want to make sure that everything I did was respectful of her and her service. And so, yes, I have kept her apprized, including very recently of my intention to announce the campaign.

.@AdamSchiff says he spoke w @SenFeinstein a "number of times" before announcing his run for U.S. Senate. "She was more than comfortable with my announcing. I wouldn't be doing that without that type of blessing. I want to make sure everything I do is respectful of her." pic.twitter.com/Rd3jjVwnwE — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 26, 2023

“So what did she say to you when you told her that you were going to run?” Michaelson followed up.

“You know, she said that she had not made a decision about her own plans, that she would make the announcement when she was ready to do so. I think she’s earned the right to do that according to her own timing. But she was more than comfortable with my announcing. I wouldn’t be doing that without that kind of blessing. And I want to make sure that everything I do is respectful to her. She has been a giant in this state. She continues to show that as she reintroduced the assault weapons ban. I carry the legislation in the House to strip the gun industry of their immunity from liability. That’s another issue that we see very much eye to eye,” Schiff replied.

“So if necessary, would you run against her?” pressed Michaelson.

“I don’t want to talk about hypotheticals. I want to make sure, frankly, everything I do is in lockstep with Senator Feinstein. And that’s why I’m going to continue to stay in touch with her. But but I just have the greatest regard for her. And I would be proud to continue that legacy,” Schiff replied.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) also announced she will seek Feinstein’s seat in 2024, which has already started speculation of a hotly contested primary in the Golden State.

Watch the full clip above via Fox LA.

