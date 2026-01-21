Scott Bessent Slams Gavin Newsom for Being a Cross Between ‘American Psycho’ and a Ken Doll

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent skewered California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for being a cross between the lead character in American Psycho and a Sparkle Beach Ken doll during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Bessent fired back at Newsom after the governor called him “smug” a day earlier. The treasury secretary was asked about that dig from Newsom — and he did not hold back.

“I think it’s very, very ironic that Gov. Newsom — who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken — may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris,” said Bessent.

For those unfamiliar, Bateman is the blood-thirsty corporate nut job portrayed by Christian Bale in the 2000 film adaption of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, American Psycho.

Bessent continued by ripping Newsom for showing up to Switzerland to hang out with his “billionaire sugar daddy Alex Soros.” He is the son of George Soros and now runs his dad’s Open Society Foundation, which contributes to progressive causes and candidates.

The treasury secretary then said Newsom was loathed by his own state for his draconian COVID-19 measures. Bessent said Californians will never forget Newsom had them locked down while he was enjoying “$1,000 a night” meals at posh restaurants.

He continued his Newsom-bashing by warning the governor that President Donald Trump’s administration was “going to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse” in California.

Bessent’s remarks followed Newsom taking his own shot on Tuesday. The governor posted on X “Could this smug man be more out of touch?” in response to a clip of Bessent saying some retirees were buying “five, 10, 12 homes.”

Could this smug man be more out of touch? https://t.co/GUqqi5KoNB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 20, 2026

Here was Bessent’s parting shot on Wednesday:

What have his economic policies brought? Outward migration from California, a gigantic budget deficit, the largest homeless population in America, and the poor folks in the Palisades who had their homes burn down. He is here hobnobbing with the global elite while his California citizens are still homeless. Shame on him. He is too smug, too self-absorbed, and too economically illiterate to know anything.

Watch above via Live Now on Fox.