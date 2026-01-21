The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Calls for Trump to Be Thrown Out of Office Over Mental Fitness After Davos Speech: ‘It’s Time!’

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg declared it’s “time” to get President Donald Trump out of the White House over his mental fitness following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, Goldberg said she’s “uncomfortable” with Trump being in the position he’s in after watching him confuse Greenland for Iceland during his speech. Trump has been pushing for the United States to take control of Greenland.

“25th Amendment, it’s time!” Goldberg said as her co-host Joy Behar endorsed the statement and the audience cheered.

“To that point, Whoopi, you would be in a lot of company. You believe at this point that the president of the United States may not have his full faculty?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“I felt that before now,” Goldberg said.

“But the cherry on the cake was yesterday,” Behar added.

“There’s been a lot of cherries on the cakes. There have been several. The cherries on this cake are enormous. There are so many. The lines in the sand. I mean, it looks like a stamp there’s so many lines in this,” Goldberg said.

She added that the president spoke for two hours, but she couldn’t wrap her head around what exactly he was talking about.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications official during Trump’s first term in the White House, argued that the 25th Amendment would require Trump’s Cabinet to not be in step with him and his agenda. The 25th Amendment refers to the succession of power in the event that a president is removed, resigns, or cannot perform the duties of his office.

“As a dose of reality, his Cabinet is squarely with him,” she noted.

“And it’s time for them to go, to!” Goldberg said.

Watch above via ABC.