CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Gavin Newsom Call Out Trump Gaffes From ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Davos Speech

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) called out numerous gaffes and falsehoods from President Donald Trump’s “jaw-dropping” address to the 2026 Davos World Economic Forum.

Newsom was in the audience when Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. The president spoke for well over an hour, dropping a familiar mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides.

Trump name-checked Governor Newsom during the speech, speaking about him in a relatively positive fashion.

The president also repeatedly misidentified “Greenland” as “Iceland.”

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Collins caught up with Newsom just minutes after the speech ended. The anchor pointed out the “Iceland” gaffe and asked Newsom if it stood out to him:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Did it stand out to you that he said Iceland multiple times when he was talking about Greenland? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM: You know, and that every time a windmill turns, it costs a thousand dollars, a lot of stuff stands out. None of this is normalized. There’s a normalization, a deviancy of consciousness and, you know, comments and commentary and no other… He’s held to the curve. He’s graded on a curve. I mean, it’s really some jaw-dropping and remarkable! Statements that just… You know, fly in the face of facts and evidence and common sense. So, but they’re so you’ve heard them over and over and over again, again, for the European audience, that may have been a new speech. My God, there wasn’t anything new about that speech for the American audience. The only thing that was new is he said he’s willing to negotiate. But wait a sec. That’s not new either, because he’s been saying we’ve wanted to negotiate for over a year.

