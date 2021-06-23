As the battle against Covid-19 rages on, America has neared 50% full vaccination among the adult population. However, a significant portion of the country still feels skeptical about receiving the shot.

In his first network interview, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff weighed in on how he believes skeptics can be “convinced.”

When asked by NBC News’ Peter Alexander about the case he would make to vaccine “holdouts,” Emhoff said that after traveling the country, the best strategy is stating the “facts.”

Emhoff, perhaps understanding that not everyone will heed the advice of government officials, stressed the importance of talking to people you trust.

“Talk to the barber, talk to the pastor, talk to the adviser who has the vaccination, and they can debunk some of the misinformation that’s out there,” he said.

Emhoff’s plea comes amid warnings that the Delta variant could pose a new threat to the United States, where it accounts for 20% of all new cases. President Joe Biden’s chief Covid adviser Anthony Fauci has said that this new variant will become the dominant one in the United States in the next few weeks.

Emhoff also stressed the dangers of the Delta variant and the importance of being vaccinated as he claimed that the “spikes in cases and deaths” are where “vaccinations are the lowest.”

