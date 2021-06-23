GOP-Led Michigan Committee Debunks ‘Demonstrably False’ Election Claims from Trump, Allies in New Report

A Michigan State Senate committee led by Republicans debunked some of the false election claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Michigan was one of the states the Trump team attempted to contest after Joe Biden won. On November 6th, one local GOP official had to take to social media to debunk one claim that was spreading around.

“This Committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” the report says. It adds that the election system needs changes to address “severe weaknesses” but flatly states, “There is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters.”

They found only two instances of dead people voting, saying, “one was a clerical error while the other was a timing issue.”

There was also a conspiracy surrounding Antrim County that votes for Trump were changed to votes for Joe Biden. The report notes this claim was already debunked and that “a complete hand recount validated the original, official results as accurate.”

“The Committee finds those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility,” it says.

The Committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain. We also conclude citizens should demand reasonable updates and reforms to close real vulnerabilities and unlawful activities that caused much of the doubt and questionability to flourish and could, if unchecked, be responsible for serious and disastrous fraud or confusion in the future.

You can read the full report here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com