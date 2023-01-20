‘Secret’ Brett Kavanaugh Documentary On Sexual Assault Allegation Premiering At Sundance, Director Claims FBI ‘Fell Woefully Short’

A documentary on allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was added to the lineup for the Sundance Film Festival this week, and the “secret” project comes from the director of movies like The Bourne Identity and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, though he denied any wrongdoing multiple times. Director Doug Liman, who is behind the upcoming documentary, claimed in a statement about his movie that the FBI “fell woefully short” during a probe into Kavanaugh.

“It shouldn’t be this hard to have an open and honest conversation about whether or not a Justice on the Supreme Court assaulted numerous women as a young man,” he said, according to IndieWire. “Thanks to this fantastic investigative team and the brave souls who trusted us with their stories, Justice picks up where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short.”

There aren’t a lot of details known about Justice, which IndieWire described as a project kept in “secret,” but Sundance Film Festival director Kim Yutani teased that the movie “challenges existing narratives.”

“It is a very powerful documentary that we felt was important to add. We saw it practically yesterday, and it’s a film that I think challenges existing narratives, I think it asks tough questions, and I think it provokes conversations,” Yutani said.

Justice is Liman’s first documentary. He’s also behind the camera on an upcoming remake of Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal and a Tom Cruise movie that will reportedly actually film with the actor in space.

