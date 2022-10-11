Sen. Mike Lee Begs Fellow Republican Mitt Romney for Campaign Donations on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘Please Get on Board’

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) begged fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to support his campaign for reelection on Fox News Tuesday night.

Lee is currently in a closer-than-expected race against independent Evan McMullin, though Lee is expected to prevail as he is up 6.9 points per aggregate polling data as of this writing.

Romney has declined to endorse a candidate, which has miffed some of his fellow Republicans who want to see Lee return to the Senate.

Tucker Carlson prefaced his interview with Lee by saying some D.C. Republicans don’t want to win in the midterm elections and claimed Romney “is working against” Lee’s campaign.

“He’s explained that he’s got two friends in this race,” Lee told the Fox News host. “When he first told me that, my reaction was, who’s the other friend? And therefore, he wants to remain neutral. Look, I understand it, I respect it. Here’s what’s going on: my opponent Evan McMullin is a Democrat running in disguise.”

Lee went on to say he doesn’t think Romney wants the Democrats to retain control of the Senate.

“If I’m right on that, he needs to get on board because that’s exactly what he’ll be producing,” Lee continued. “That’s exactly what this will lead to if Utah gets tricked into electing Evan McMullin – a closeted Democrat – into the United States Senate. And so, as soon as Mitt Romney’s ready to, I will eagerly accept his endorsement.”

Carlson speculated that Romney’s family “actively helping McMullin” to defeat Lee. The host asked if Lee would consider reaching out to Romney for help.

“I’ve asked him, I’m asking him here again tonight right now,” Lee said. “Mitt, if you’d like to protect the Republican majority, give us any chance of seizing the Republican majority once again, getting it away from the Democrats who are facilitating this massive spending spree and a massive inflationary binge, please get on board. Help me win reelection. Help us do that. And you can get your entire family to donate to me through leeforsenate.com. I’d invite all of your viewers to do the same.”

Later in the interview, Lee implored Romney again.

“It’s not too late, Mitt,” he said. “You can join the party. I welcome you to do so because otherwise, you’ll be stuck with two more years of Chuck Schumer being the leader and two more years of Joe Biden having unfettered rule over the United States Senate without any Republican backstop.”

Carlson concluded the interview by stating, “This is a guy – Pierre Delecto – who marched with Black Lives Matter, which hates the nuclear family and endorsed riots. Like, I think he’s gone insane.”

The Fox News host clarified, “My view, not yours.”

Lee did not offer a response and the segment ended.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com