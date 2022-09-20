Sen. Rick Scott Suggests GOP Will Win Virtually Every Swing Senate Race – Plus Connecticut and Washington

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) gave an extremely rosy assessment of Republicans’ chances in November’s midterm elections. The Senate is currently divided 50-50, but controlled by Democrats by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

Appearing on Fox Business Network on Tuesday, Scott, who is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, predicted his party already has two seats in the bag. He added that the GOP will likely take even more seats by winning virtually every swing state, and maybe even deeply blue Connecticut and Washington.

“I think we have 52 now,” Scott said, before referencing Republican candidates in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada. “I think we’ll clearly defend and keep 50. Ron Johnson’s ahead in his poll. Mehmet Oz has come back and is barely behind. We’re defining [John] Fetterman. Ted Budd’s ahead in the polls there. Herschel Walker’s ahead. Adam Laxalt’s ahead.”

Scott then pointed to races in Arizona, New Hampshire and Colorado.

“As people get to know Blake Master [sic] he will beat [Mark] Kelly,” he continued. “We just got through the primary in New Hampshire. [Maggie] Hassan is underwater in fav/unfav big. Biden’s way under water. We got a great candidate barely behind in Colorado.”

The Florida senator also claimed Republican Tiffany Smiley is “barely behind” Sen. Patty Murray in Washington.

“We’re gonna have 52 plus,” he stated.

Later in the interview, Scott stated Republican candidate Leora Levy Connecticut could defeat Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“She’s working hard,” he said. “She’s a happy warrior.”

Scott concluded, “I think we have a shot there, even.”

Despite Scott’s optimistic outlook, polls in Connecticut and Washington show the Republican candidates in those states trailing by double digits as of September 20. The other races Scott mentioned are markedly tighter.

Scott has come under fire over his leadership of the NRSC, which raises and allocates money to get Republicans elected to the Senate. Earlier this month, Scott was grilled on Fox News after the NRSC spent 95% of the money it raised by the end of July.

“Well, we did the right thing,” Scott explained at the time. “We spent early. Here’s the problem with campaigns. If you’re waiting until the last month, there’s too much noise out there. So what we did, as soon as our candidates got through their primaries, we started helping them.”

