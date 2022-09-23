Senate GOP Campaign Email Asks ‘Where Do You Want Republicans to Send Illegal Immigrants Next?’

The National Republican Senatorial Committee sparked a fierce backlash online Friday after sending out an email asking where should Republicans send “illegal immigrants next?”

The mailer went viral on Friday as critics denounced Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who runs the NRSC, for further using migrants (many of whom are in the country as legal asylum seekers) as political pawns.

The mailer read:

Florida’s DeSantis flies dozens of illegal immigrants” to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating tactic against “sanctuary destinations” Democrats and their corrupt partners in the mainstream media just don’t get it. Republican Governors like Greg Abbott from Texas and Ron DeSantis from Florida showed coastal elite millionaires in Martha’s Vineyard what life is like on our country’s southern border – and they WERE NOT HAPPY. Biden’s BORDER CRISIS is only getting worse – and he REFUSES to do anything about it. DEADLY drugs, like fentanyl, are flowing into our country UNCHECKED – and Americans are dying at UNPRECEDENTED rates from overdoses. It’s sad – and PREVENTABLE.

The Republican’s Senate campaign arm then asked for you to take a multiple choice survey: ‘WHERE DO YOU WANT REPUBLICANS TO SEND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEXT?’

The options labeled E,F,G & H for some reason were:

E. BARACK OBAMA’S HOUSE

F. THE WHITE HOUSE

G. SAN FRANCISCO

H. OTHER

Scott becomes the second GOP Senate leader to embrace DeSantis and border state Republican governs sending migrants to Democrat-controlled jurisdictions.

GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised the tactic on Tuesday, telling reporters, “I personally thought it was a good idea.”

Below are reactions to the email, which was shared online by Daily Beast political reporter Roger Sollenberger.

Andrew Jackson wants his bullshit back. https://t.co/jQP5XBWfGg — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 23, 2022

The Senate Republicans, whom respectable donors and conservative elites still consider it just fine to support, are raising money by embracing the exploitation of “illegal immigrants” (who in fact aren’t illegal). Team Normal is now simply the wingman for Team Demagogue. https://t.co/pGTDTv8RPv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 23, 2022

They are inciting hatred, xenophobia and violence. They are morally bankrupt, and are not fit to hold power. https://t.co/k2y2qsjcSl — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) September 23, 2022

Cruelty — it’s the point https://t.co/yPIirh0r9W — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) September 23, 2022

Dehumanization and elimination as a fundraising tactic. Another reminder that this horror is what the MAGA base wants from their leaders. https://t.co/e4xmWNdYi6 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) September 23, 2022

The Republican Party is fundraising off of where to traffic and abandon refugee families fleeing a brutal dictatorship. https://t.co/6X1qr5vUQk — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 23, 2022

